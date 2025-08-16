Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Family's Sole Breadwinner

A man died after being hit by a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The victim, Bikshu Lal, was standing at the roadside when the incident occurred. Police are searching for the suspect who fled. Lal’s family has urged for justice as he was the family's sole provider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:51 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Family's Sole Breadwinner
A dent on the car (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, according to Delhi police on Saturday. The tragic accident occurred on Friday when the car collided with Bikshu Lal, who was identified as the deceased, while he was standing beside his motorcycle.

The police have launched a search for the driver responsible, who is reported to have fled the scene immediately following the incident. Nomi Lal, Bikshu's brother, disclosed to ANI that the family became aware of the grim news on Saturday morning after frantic attempts to reach Bikshu went unanswered.

Bikshu Lal had assured his son he would return home shortly, but concerned calls throughout the night yielded no response. "In the morning, we discovered he had been fatally hit by a car, leaving his bike in ruins and causing severe chest injuries," shared Nomi Lal. The bereaved family seeks justice as Bikshu Lal, a father of five, was the primary financial supporter for his family.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025