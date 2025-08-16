Tragedy in Delhi: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Family's Sole Breadwinner

A man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, according to Delhi police on Saturday. The tragic accident occurred on Friday when the car collided with Bikshu Lal, who was identified as the deceased, while he was standing beside his motorcycle.

The police have launched a search for the driver responsible, who is reported to have fled the scene immediately following the incident. Nomi Lal, Bikshu's brother, disclosed to ANI that the family became aware of the grim news on Saturday morning after frantic attempts to reach Bikshu went unanswered.

Bikshu Lal had assured his son he would return home shortly, but concerned calls throughout the night yielded no response. "In the morning, we discovered he had been fatally hit by a car, leaving his bike in ruins and causing severe chest injuries," shared Nomi Lal. The bereaved family seeks justice as Bikshu Lal, a father of five, was the primary financial supporter for his family.