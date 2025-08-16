Left Menu

India Celebrates Navroz: Messages from Leaders Spark National Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extend heartfelt wishes for Navroz, the Parsi New Year, celebrating the Parsi community's cultural contributions and spirit of renewal. Marking the start of spring, Navroz is rooted in Zoroastrianism, an ancient monotheistic religion from Persia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to citizens in celebration of Navroz, the Parsi New Year. In a message shared on X, he highlighted the profound contributions of the Parsi community to the nation and wished for joy, prosperity, and health for all this year. 'Navroz Mubarak!' he wrote.

On the eve of the festival, President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her best wishes to the citizens, with a special nod to Parsi communities. In her X message, she emphasized Navroz as a symbol of renewal, hope, and prosperity, and praised the Parsi community's role in national progress through enterprise and public welfare.

Navroz, known for marking spring's commencement and nature's renewal, has roots traced back to the ancient Persian tradition initiated by Prophet Zarathustra. Navroz, or Nowruz, is celebrated with house decorations, new clothing, and visits to the Zoroastrian fire temple, reflecting rich cultural heritage and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

