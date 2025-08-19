Drone Attack Disrupts Power in Ukraine's Chernihiv
A morning drone strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv region by Russia has led to infrastructure damage and power outages in the northern areas, according to the regional governor. Energy workers and rescue teams are currently working to restore electricity to affected settlements.
In a recent escalation, a Russian drone strike targeted Ukraine's Chernihiv region, resulting in significant infrastructural damage.
The attack has led to widespread power outages throughout the northern areas, confirmed by Governor Viacheslav Chaus.
Efforts by energy workers and rescuers are underway to restore electricity to the affected settlements, according to a statement released on the Telegram messaging app.
