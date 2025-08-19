Blaze at Lukoil's Refinery in Volgograd Extinguished

A fire erupted at Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd, located in Russia's southern region. The incident occurred after debris from a Ukrainian drone reportedly struck the facility. This information was disclosed by local officials who responded promptly to the situation.

By Tuesday morning, the fire, which raised significant safety and environmental concerns, was brought under control and extinguished. The swift response of the fire services prevented further escalation, ensuring the surrounding community's safety.

Interfax news agency provided confirmation from local authorities that the blaze had been successfully extinguished. Measures are likely underway to assess the damage and reinforce safety at the crucial energy facility.

