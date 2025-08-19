Left Menu

Bihar Elections: NDA Conferences vs. INDIA Voter Rally

Ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, NDA allies plan conferences across 243 constituencies while the INDIA bloc conducts a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to protest alleged voter suppression. Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and ECI of manipulating electoral rolls, claiming they snatch away fundamental voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:48 IST
Bihar Elections: NDA Conferences vs. INDIA Voter Rally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar gears up for crucial Assembly elections, political tensions are escalating with major coalitions staking their claims on the democratic front. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), composed of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), is set to hold conferences across all 243 Assembly constituencies from August 23, sources reveal.

While the Election Commission of India has yet to announce official polling dates, the INDIA bloc, a coalition opposed to the NDA, has initiated a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The 16-day campaign is focused on accusing the BJP and ECI of electoral malpractice, including alleged voter suppression through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi, leading the charge for the opposition, marked the third day of the Yatra in Gayaji by renewing claims of a 'vote theft' partnership between the BJP and ECI. Speaking at Nawada, Gandhi alleged the ruling government and Election Commission of undermining democracy by erasing legitimate voters from the lists. The rally is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1, having traversed over 1,300 km.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025