Silver Prices Surge Amid Increased Futures Bets

In a significant development, silver prices escalated by Rs 667 to hit Rs 1,10,678 per kilogram in futures trading on Wednesday. This increase reflects heightened interest from market participants who are expanding their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery advanced by Rs 667, marking a 0.6 percent rise, supported by a business turnover of 17,089 lots, according to analysts.

Globally, silver was trending upward as well. The September contract was trading 0.59 percent higher, reaching USD 37.17 per ounce in New York, further indicating a positive outlook for the metal.

(With inputs from agencies.)