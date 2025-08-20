Delhi High Court Ponders CBI's FIR Dismissal in PCI Bribery Case

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to a petition from Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) President Dr. Montu Kumar Patel. The petition seeks to quash an FIR related to an alleged bribery case.

Justice Arun Monga issued the notice, obliging the CBI to respond. The high court also considered an interim plea to halt trial court proceedings temporarily. With the matter scheduled for November, the court will examine claims that procedures were bypassed in issuing the FIR and granting anticipatory bail under unclear accusations.

The case hinges on debate over evidentiary adequacy. Despite grave charges of a Rs. 5000 crore bribe later scaled down to Rs. 118 crores, the court noted insufficient substantiation. Prosecution efforts to portray the accused as uncooperative, with allegations of wealth accumulation and destructive behavior towards evidence, face sharp legal rebuttals, relying on Supreme Court's directive for procedural fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)