In a significant escalation, Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have targeted port infrastructure supplying fuel to Ukrainian forces. This development was reported by the Interfax news agency, though specific ports were not named. The attack underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, as strategic locations continue to be under threat.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has also highlighted additional Russian military activity, indicating that a gas distribution station in Odesa's southern region was struck. The targeted infrastructure plays a pivotal role in sustaining Ukraine's defense operations, raising concerns over energy security and logistical support amid the conflict.

Furthermore, the Russian defense ministry claimed territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, with the capture of the settlements of Novoheorhiivka, Pankivka, and Sukhetse. These developments reflect the intensifying ground conflict as Russia consolidates control in strategic locations.

