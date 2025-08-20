FTSE 100 Hits New Heights Amid Inflation Concerns

On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 index reached an unprecedented record close, with consumer-related stocks propelling the surge. The mood was tempered by an inflation report that lowered the chances of a near-term rate cut by the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 gained 1%, surpassing the intraday records previously set on Friday. The midcap index also posted a modest 0.2% rise, reversing earlier session losses. Official data showed consumer price inflation in the UK hit an 18-month peak at 3.8% in July, marking the fastest annual growth among G7 economies.

This inflation rise curbed expectations for a rate cut by the central bank, with traders now projecting a quarter-point reduction next March instead of earlier anticipations for a cut by 2025's end. The report's implications affected mortgage stock with a dip in homebuilders. However, consumer stocks climbed, with Unilever, Reckitt, and Tesco leading. In the utilities sector, United Utilities jumped after a Barclays rating upgrade.

