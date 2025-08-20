Left Menu

BJP's Whip and New Bills: A Push for Political Accountability

The BJP has issued a whip to ensure MPs' presence in support of the government's stance on new legislative bills aimed at enhancing political accountability. Key proposals include barring jailed politicians from holding office. These amendments are driven by a commitment to elevate moral standards and combat corruption in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:53 IST
Parliament building (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the chamber on Thursday to uphold the government's stance amid parliamentary disruptions. The uproar was sparked by opposition demands for a debate on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the IIM (Amendment) Bill, while three new bills, including a constitutional amendment, were tabled in the Lok Sabha. Notably, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at amending the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The proposed amendments seek to enforce accountability by barring individuals under arrest for serious charges from serving as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or ministerial roles. In a decisive move, the bills stipulate the removal of ministers detained for over 30 days, underscoring the Modi government's dedication to restoring political integrity and addressing public concern over unethical practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

