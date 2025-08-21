Sudden Leadership Shakeup at Ukrainian Energoatom
The supervisory board of Energoatom, Ukraine's state energy company, has removed Petro Kotin from his position as head. The company announced this on Telegram but did not provide reasons for Kotin's dismissal. Kotin, who led since 2020, was previously the director of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The supervisory board of Energoatom, the Ukrainian state energy company, has dismissed the company's head, Petro Kotin, according to an announcement made on Thursday. The removal was effective immediately, stated Energoatom on the social media platform Telegram. The company, however, did not disclose the reasons behind this sudden decision.
Petro Kotin had been helming Energoatom since 2020. Before his appointment as head, Kotin served as the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, known as the largest in Europe. His leadership contributed to Energoatom's pivotal role in meeting Ukraine's energy needs, supplying around 60% of the country's electricity.
Energoatom, a state-run entity, plays a crucial part in Ukraine's energy sector, significantly reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels. With Kotin's unexpected departure, the company's future leadership dynamics and strategies will be closely monitored by industry analysts and stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian strikes kill two people, injure 10 in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor says
Russian Strikes Rock Zaporizhzhia: A Call for Global Action
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Strikes Leave Twelve Injured
Nuclear Power Race: Moon's Infrastructure Influence
EIL and NPCIL Join Forces for Nuclear Power Revolution