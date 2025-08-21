Arvind Kejriwal Backs Former Justice Reddy for Vice President

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy for Vice President. Addressing reporters, Kejriwal stated that AAP supports Justice Reddy's bid, emphasizing the judge's esteemed career and the potential elevation of the Vice Presidential post's respect under his leadership.

Kejriwal celebrated the judicial accomplishments of Reddy, expressing hope for a victorious outcome on September 9. The AAP leader also made a fervent appeal to political entities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reinforcing the theme of Telugu pride, and urging them to cast votes for Justice Reddy in this critical election.

Earlier today, Justice Reddy formalized his intention to run by filing nominations, promising impartiality and respect for constitutional values if elected. The electoral race sets Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, against NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan, with the stakes highlighted by the presence of Congress leadership at the nomination event.

(With inputs from agencies.)