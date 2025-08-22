Left Menu

Pipeline Halt: Hungary's Oil Supply Disrupted

Oil deliveries to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline have been stopped following an attack near the Russia-Belarus border. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced the incident, which has raised concerns over energy supplies. The government was informed of the disruption last night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:48 IST
Pipeline Halt: Hungary's Oil Supply Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have reportedly been halted due to a recent attack. The incident occurred near the Russia-Belarus border, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

In a Facebook post, Szijjarto informed the public and emphasized the Hungarian government's prompt response upon learning of the attack. The disruption has sparked concerns about the nation's energy security amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

The pipeline incident underscores the delicate nature of energy logistics in the region, impacting both national and regional oil supply dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025