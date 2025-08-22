Pipeline Halt: Hungary's Oil Supply Disrupted

Crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have reportedly been halted due to a recent attack. The incident occurred near the Russia-Belarus border, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

In a Facebook post, Szijjarto informed the public and emphasized the Hungarian government's prompt response upon learning of the attack. The disruption has sparked concerns about the nation's energy security amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

The pipeline incident underscores the delicate nature of energy logistics in the region, impacting both national and regional oil supply dynamics.

