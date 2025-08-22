Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has launched an attack on the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region, as part of its strategy to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure that funds the Kremlin's war efforts. This event has triggered a halt in crude oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military has targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region, according to Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's unmanned systems forces. This strategic move is part of Ukraine's broader campaign against Russian energy infrastructure that supports the Kremlin's war efforts.

A video posted by Brovdi on Telegram shows a large fire at the facility, though Reuters has not verified the exact location. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that crude oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline have been halted due to the attack near the Russia-Belarus border, underscoring its impact on regional energy security.

Unlike other EU countries, Slovakia and Hungary rely heavily on Russian energy supplies, which pass through the Druzhba pipeline. With oil and gas sales representing a significant portion of Russia's budget, Ukraine's intensified drone attacks have caused fuel shortages in multiple Russian regions. In response, Russia has increased attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, maintaining the ongoing conflict despite international efforts for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

