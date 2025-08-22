Left Menu

Druzhba Pipeline's Crucial Link under Threat

Hungary and Slovakia express concerns over potential suspension of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian facility. The foreign ministers urge the European Commission to ensure supply security, highlighting the pipeline's essential role in their energy infrastructure.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary and Slovakia have raised alarms about the potential suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline following a recent Ukrainian attack on a facility in Russia. The situation escalates energy security concerns across the region.

In a joint letter, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar requested the European Commission to take decisive action. They emphasized that the pipeline's operation is critical for the safe and stable energy supply to their nations.

The ministers highlighted the geographical significance of the Druzhba pipeline, asserting that without it, the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia would be jeopardized, calling for immediate intervention at a European level to safeguard their energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

