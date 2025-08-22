Druzhba Pipeline's Crucial Link under Threat

Hungary and Slovakia have raised alarms about the potential suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline following a recent Ukrainian attack on a facility in Russia. The situation escalates energy security concerns across the region.

In a joint letter, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar requested the European Commission to take decisive action. They emphasized that the pipeline's operation is critical for the safe and stable energy supply to their nations.

The ministers highlighted the geographical significance of the Druzhba pipeline, asserting that without it, the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia would be jeopardized, calling for immediate intervention at a European level to safeguard their energy needs.

