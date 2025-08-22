PM Modi Unveils Major Railway Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to inaugurate a series of railway projects valued at over Rs 1,400 crore on August 25. These initiatives are expected to benefit the districts of Mahesana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad, significantly enhancing regional connectivity and economic development.

The projects include the doubling of the Mahesana-Palanpur rail line, the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road rail line, and the Bechraji-Ranuj rail line. These upgrades aim to facilitate smoother and safer travel, particularly in Mahesana, Banaskantha, and Patan, by increasing line capacity and allowing higher-speed train services along the Ahmedabad-Delhi corridor.

These projects align with the National Logistics Policy and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity. With the introduction of new passenger train services between Katosan Road & Sabarmati and a car-loaded freight train from Bechraji, the initiatives promise to enhance industrial connectivity, promote environmental sustainability, and provide a boost to regional economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)