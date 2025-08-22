Famine Claims in Gaza: Israel Denies Reports Amid Rising Aid
Israel denies allegations of famine in Gaza, stating that significant aid has entered the area, reducing food prices. A global hunger monitor had reported famine in Gaza, predicting it would spread. Israel emphasizes that over 100,000 trucks of aid have been deployed since the war began, stabilizing conditions.
- Israel
Amid reports of famine in Gaza from a global hunger monitor, Israel's foreign ministry has refuted these claims, highlighting a substantial influx of aid.
The ministry disclosed that a staggering 100,000 trucks loaded with essential supplies have been sent into Gaza, contributing to a notable decrease in food prices.
Contrary to famine claims, Israel argues that the current aid levels have significantly stabilized the food situation, providing much-needed relief to the region.
