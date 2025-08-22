Left Menu

Famine Claims in Gaza: Israel Denies Reports Amid Rising Aid

Israel denies allegations of famine in Gaza, stating that significant aid has entered the area, reducing food prices. A global hunger monitor had reported famine in Gaza, predicting it would spread. Israel emphasizes that over 100,000 trucks of aid have been deployed since the war began, stabilizing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:41 IST
Famine Claims in Gaza: Israel Denies Reports Amid Rising Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amid reports of famine in Gaza from a global hunger monitor, Israel's foreign ministry has refuted these claims, highlighting a substantial influx of aid.

The ministry disclosed that a staggering 100,000 trucks loaded with essential supplies have been sent into Gaza, contributing to a notable decrease in food prices.

Contrary to famine claims, Israel argues that the current aid levels have significantly stabilized the food situation, providing much-needed relief to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025