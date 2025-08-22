High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed a new round of talks featuring Iran and European powers aimed at addressing Iran's nuclear program will commence next week.

Minister Barrot revealed the development after an important call with peers, including David Lammy, the German Foreign Minister, and Kaja Kallas, discussing nuclear concerns with Iranian counterparts.

The discussions focus on reapplying sanctions against Iran as European ministers work together to address the diplomatic challenge posed by Iran's nuclear agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)