Modi Inaugurates Thermal Power Project in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first unit of SJVN's Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar, aiming to enhance regional power availability. The project, with an investment of Rs 13,756.56 crore, will significantly contribute to energy security and support domestic industries under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first unit of SJVN's ambitious thermal power project in Bihar on Friday. The Buxar Thermal Power Project, valued at Rs 13,756.56 crore, is set to significantly boost energy provision in Bihar and the surrounding region.

The project, which comprises a 660 megawatt unit as part of a larger 1320 MW plan, is being established by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of SJVN. Its construction included substantial materials, using around 2,54,932 MT of steel and 2,80,362 tonnes of cement, promoting domestic industries.

This venture is projected to generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, with 85% of electricity designated for Bihar under a long-term agreement, effectively addressing energy shortages. Prominent figures, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attended the virtual ceremony.

