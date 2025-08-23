Controversy Continues Over China's London Embassy Plans

The British government has extended its decision deadline to October regarding China's proposed London embassy, citing the need for further examination of responses. Plans have been on hold for three years due to opposition from local stakeholders concerned about possible espionage activities.

Critics, including British and US politicians, have urged rejection of the site due to fears it might serve as a base for Chinese spying. Planning consultancy DP9 argued against disclosing complete internal layouts, asserting existing plans already provide necessary detail.

Despite the embassy's calls for swift approval based on international obligations, local council objections persist, with historical rejections overshadowing the planning process. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought intervention from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to push the project forward.

