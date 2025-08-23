Left Menu

YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

The YSR Congress criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition for halting pensions for the disabled and enabling the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The party accused leaders of inaction on corruption charges and vowed to rally public support against these decisions, highlighting widespread discontent and a lack of accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:00 IST
YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues
YSRCP MLC Botsa Satyanarayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress has launched scathing criticism at the coalition government of Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of abandoning the disabled by scrapping their pensions and conceding to privatization efforts of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). In a press release, the party denounced the government's lack of action on serious allegations against leaders.

Opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana, addressing the media on Saturday, voiced grave concerns over the cessation of pensions for disabled individuals, describing it as a 'heinous' act. He pledged to rally public support and pressure district collectors for a reversal. Satyanarayana also highlighted the escalating efforts to privatize VSP, criticizing CM Chandrababu Naidu and others for their silence amid growing discontent.

The YSR Congress further alleged that CM Naidu, despite accompanying Prime Minister Modi on an official visit, failed to address the privatization issue, exposing his stance. Party members are prepared to unite with other opposition groups, as they consider the steel plant's fate an 'emotional bond' to the region. They criticized ongoing corruption, claiming that investigations are mere eyewashes due to manipulation within the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025