YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

The YSR Congress has launched scathing criticism at the coalition government of Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of abandoning the disabled by scrapping their pensions and conceding to privatization efforts of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). In a press release, the party denounced the government's lack of action on serious allegations against leaders.

Opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana, addressing the media on Saturday, voiced grave concerns over the cessation of pensions for disabled individuals, describing it as a 'heinous' act. He pledged to rally public support and pressure district collectors for a reversal. Satyanarayana also highlighted the escalating efforts to privatize VSP, criticizing CM Chandrababu Naidu and others for their silence amid growing discontent.

The YSR Congress further alleged that CM Naidu, despite accompanying Prime Minister Modi on an official visit, failed to address the privatization issue, exposing his stance. Party members are prepared to unite with other opposition groups, as they consider the steel plant's fate an 'emotional bond' to the region. They criticized ongoing corruption, claiming that investigations are mere eyewashes due to manipulation within the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)