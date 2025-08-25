CM Yogi Directs Action Against Absentees and Assures Citizens of Prompt Solutions
Five officers face strict disciplinary action for absenteeism from a review meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The CM emphasized the importance of addressing public grievances with urgency and transparency, while ensuring strict legal measures against exploiting individuals and providing assistance for medical needs.
In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took strict action against five officers who missed a key review meeting he chaired in Gorakhpur, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The Divisional Commissioner, Anil Dhingra, has mandated a one-day salary cut and proposed departmental proceedings against the offending officers.
The officers facing action include the Project Managers of C&DS Units 14, 19, and 42, the Executive Engineer from the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Sahakari Sangh (UPRNSS)-I, and BRD Medical College's Principal. The CM interacted with locals during the Janata Darshan, held after his overnight stay at the Gorakhnath temple, ensuring grievances are attended to promptly and transparently.
Adityanath has stressed the necessity of addressing public concerns without delay, aiming for qualitative and satisfactory solutions. He also emphasized stringent action against land encroachers and advocates a sensitive approach toward assisting victims. On medical matters, the CM pledged governmental support for treatment, urging swift action in processing financial assistance requests.
