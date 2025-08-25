Left Menu

Haryana CM Pledges Jobs for 1984 Riot Victim Families, Targets Yamuna Polluters

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced government jobs for families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and criticized Delhi's handling of Yamuna pollution. A high-level meeting led by Prime Minister Modi addresses river cleanup, with significant progress reported, including the removal of 16,000 metric tonnes of waste.

In a move to support families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that one eligible member from each of the 121 affected families will be offered a government job on a priority basis.

Addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the Monsoon Session, CM Saini detailed the devastation that occurred during the riots, citing the destruction of Gurudwaras, homes, and businesses, alongside the loss of 121 lives and 58 injuries. The Chief Minister urged families to propose a member for employment through the local Deputy Commissioner.

CM Saini also criticized Delhi's former administration for neglecting the Yamuna River's pollution, highlighting recent efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, including a high-level meeting resulting in a joint cleanup committee. In four months, 16,000 metric tonnes of waste have been removed, marking a pivotal step in the river's restoration.

