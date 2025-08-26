China's Strategic Push: Boosting Tibet's Growth with State Support
China is urging its state-owned enterprises to deepen industrial aid in Tibet, focusing on infrastructure and advantageous industry development. The state assets regulator highlighted efforts to improve livelihoods through major projects, employment assistance, and cultural exchanges, contributing to stability in the region.
Chinese state-owned enterprises have been called upon to increase their industrial aid to Tibet, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure investment and development, according to a statement released by China's state assets regulator on Tuesday.
Key projects include the development of what will be the world's largest hydropower facility on the Yarlung Zangbo River and a crucial railway connecting Tibet to Sichuan. These efforts, coupled with increased funding from state-owned firms, aim to enhance local living conditions.
This directive comes shortly after a visit from President Xi Jinping, who marked Tibet's 60th anniversary as an autonomous region. The regulator also stressed the importance of employment support, especially for university graduates, and promoting national unity through construction, industrial partnership, and cultural activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
