A fire at Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the southern Rostov region was successfully extinguished on Tuesday morning, according to Yury Slyusar, the region's acting governor. The announcement was made on the Telegram messaging application.

The blaze, which had been raging since August 21, was attributed to a Ukrainian drone attack. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine that continue to affect the region.

Authorities worked tirelessly to control the fire, highlighting the vulnerabilities in industrial facilities amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict. The situation at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery underscores the complexities of cross-border aggression and the resultant repercussions on local infrastructure.

