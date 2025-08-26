Geneva Talks: A Nuclear Turning Point

In a critical meeting set in Geneva, senior officials from Iran and Europe's top three powers—France, Britain, and Germany, known as the E3—will deliberate on the resumption of nuclear inspections. The Western powers are pressuring Tehran to revive diplomacy or face the reimposition of sanctions lifted under a 2015 agreement.

The E3 has set an end-of-August deadline to see if Iran will meet specific conditions, including U.N. inspections and engaging diplomatically, notably with the United States. The talks remain tense, as Iran remains furious following recent bombings of its nuclear facilities by the U.S. and Israel, allies of the E3.

Amidst growing concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment activities, officials from both sides are determining whether the Iranian proposal for extensions is genuine. Amidst global tensions, Tehran warns of a 'harsh response' should sanctions be reimposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)