Amber Energy Makes a High-Stakes Bid for Citgo's Parent Company

A court official announced that Amber Energy, associated with Elliott Investment Management, placed the top bid for Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum's parent company, surpassing Gold Reserve's initial winning bid. With a Delaware court hearing in September, the decision could pivot on Gold Reserve's ability to improve its offer against Amber Energy's robust proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. court officer has disclosed that an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management presented the leading bid for PDV Holding, the parent company of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum. This bid outshined a prior offer by Gold Reserve, initially recommended as the victor in the auction process.

Robert Pincus, overseeing the evaluation, indicated that a shift in the recommended winner might occur if Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, fails to enhance its offer to meet or surpass Elliott's affiliate, Amber Energy. Dalinar has a three-day window to adjust its bid, as part of the court proceedings.

A pivotal sale hearing is scheduled in September for Delaware Judge Leonard Stark to deliver a conclusive ruling. While the details of Amber's revised bid remain under wraps, earlier court filings disclosed a $5.86 billion offer aimed at settling claims with holders of a defaulted Venezuelan bond secured by Citgo shares.

