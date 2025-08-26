Amber Energy Makes a High-Stakes Bid for Citgo's Parent Company

A U.S. court officer has disclosed that an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management presented the leading bid for PDV Holding, the parent company of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum. This bid outshined a prior offer by Gold Reserve, initially recommended as the victor in the auction process.

Robert Pincus, overseeing the evaluation, indicated that a shift in the recommended winner might occur if Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, fails to enhance its offer to meet or surpass Elliott's affiliate, Amber Energy. Dalinar has a three-day window to adjust its bid, as part of the court proceedings.

A pivotal sale hearing is scheduled in September for Delaware Judge Leonard Stark to deliver a conclusive ruling. While the details of Amber's revised bid remain under wraps, earlier court filings disclosed a $5.86 billion offer aimed at settling claims with holders of a defaulted Venezuelan bond secured by Citgo shares.