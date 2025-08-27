Left Menu

Yamuna River Nears Danger Mark Amid Active Monsoon in Delhi

The Yamuna River in Delhi is close to the danger mark, prompting alerts as active monsoon conditions persist. Heavy rain affects areas in Punjab and Jammu, causing waterlogging. The IMD reports ongoing thunderstorms and advises safety precautions across affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST
Yamuna River Nears Danger Mark Amid Active Monsoon in Delhi
Yamuna river continues to flow near danger mark (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River in Delhi hovers perilously close to the danger mark, raising alarms in vulnerable areas of the capital. As the monsoon currents remain intense, visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge clearly display the river's water level nearing the red-mark threshold.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that active monsoon conditions are expected to dominate Delhi for the next four days, with a generally cloudy skyline, intermittent rains, and occasional thunder showers anticipated. Moderate rain may occur during the nights and early hours of August 26 and lighter showers might continue on August 27, mostly towards the afternoon and evening.

Simultaneously, Punjab grapples with continuous rain and increasing water levels, particularly in Pathankot, due to persistent showers in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to significant waterlogging. The local administration has established an evacuation center at the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises, where food provisions are being arranged.

District authorities are liaising with Jammu and Kashmir officials to monitor water levels closely. The IMD has issued a warning for a widespread thunderstorm in the Jammu region, with the Jammu DWR imagery showing severe convection bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail to various localities, including Jammu and RS Pura.

Amid vertical cloud formations reaching 12 km indicative of potent thunderstorms, authorities urge residents to remain indoors during heavy weather, avoid low-lying areas, and adhere to official advisories for safety. (ANI)

