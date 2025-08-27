Left Menu

Energy Price Cap Rises Amid Inflation Struggles

British households face increased energy bills as Ofgem raises the price cap by 2% after inflation spikes. Despite falling domestic energy prices since 2023's peak, costs remain high. Government plans to make 2.7 million more households eligible for the warm home discount amid affordability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:26 IST
Energy Price Cap Rises Amid Inflation Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Millions of Britons, already wrestling with tight budgets, are set to experience a hike in energy bills from October, following regulator Ofgem's 2% increase in the price cap. This decision comes despite governmental efforts to reduce energy costs.

The updated price cap, now standing at 1,755 pounds annually for average electricity and gas use, has risen by around 35 pounds compared to July-September. According to Ofgem, this increase stems from a rise in network and policy costs.

Government initiatives, such as expanding the warm home discount to an extra 2.7 million households, aim to aid the vulnerable this winter, despite adding 1.42 pounds monthly to bills. The move faces criticism from consumer groups pushing for more extensive support for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

 India
3
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
4
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025