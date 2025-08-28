Voter Adhikar Yatra: From Outrage to Movement

Manoj Kumar Jha, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), declared on Thursday that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' born out of public discontent with alleged Election Commission and BJP collusion, has grown into a widespread citizens' movement. Jha emphasized the march's evolution in securing fundamental democratic rights.

Earlier, RJD's Sanjay Yadav described the Yatra as a protest and revolution to safeguard democracy, receiving an overwhelming response in Bihar. He highlighted the transformation of the movement from 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to 'Voter Ashirwad Yatra,' stressing that change in the state is now certain.

The 16-day march, involving notable figures like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeks to spotlight alleged voter list discrepancies, described as 'vote theft.' Covering 1,300 km across Bihar's 20 districts, the Yatra is set to conclude in Patna on September 1.