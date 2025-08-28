Left Menu

Voter Adhikar Yatra: From Outrage to Movement

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', initiated amid accusations of bias between the Election Commission and BJP, has evolved into a significant movement for voting rights. Leaders of RJD highlight the march's transformation into a powerful call for democracy, drawing massive support across Bihar and signaling inevitable change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:36 IST
Voter Adhikar Yatra: From Outrage to Movement
RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Kumar Jha, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), declared on Thursday that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' born out of public discontent with alleged Election Commission and BJP collusion, has grown into a widespread citizens' movement. Jha emphasized the march's evolution in securing fundamental democratic rights.

Earlier, RJD's Sanjay Yadav described the Yatra as a protest and revolution to safeguard democracy, receiving an overwhelming response in Bihar. He highlighted the transformation of the movement from 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to 'Voter Ashirwad Yatra,' stressing that change in the state is now certain.

The 16-day march, involving notable figures like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeks to spotlight alleged voter list discrepancies, described as 'vote theft.' Covering 1,300 km across Bihar's 20 districts, the Yatra is set to conclude in Patna on September 1.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

 India
2
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
3
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
4
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025