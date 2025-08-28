Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled
Himachal Pradesh's relentless monsoon since June has resulted in 310 deaths, substantial infrastructure damage, and disrupted services. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, the rain-induced havoc has led to extensive losses in public and private sectors, with Mandi district hit hardest. Restoration efforts face ongoing challenges due to severe weather warnings.
The unyielding monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 has claimed a tragic toll of 310 lives, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Rain-induced incidents such as landslides and flash floods caused 158 fatalities, while another 152 deaths were due to road accidents.
A cumulative SDMA report reveals that from June 20 to August 27, 369 individuals have been injured and 38 remain unaccounted for. Livestock losses are substantial, with 1,852 animals and over 25,000 poultry birds lost.
The monsoon's fury has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with public losses alone amounting to over Rs 2,44,000 lakh. Mandi district, with 51 fatalities and severe damage, bears the brunt. Restoration efforts are stymied by ongoing severe weather warnings, indicating the crisis is far from over.
