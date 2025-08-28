Left Menu

Drone Strikes and Maintenance Strain Russian Oil Refining Capacity

Ukrainian drone attacks and planned maintenance have led to a significant increase in Russia's offline oil refining capacity reaching a record high in August. The strikes have affected Russia's refining operations, pushing more crude oil towards exports and impacting domestic fuel supply amid seasonal demand spikes.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian oil refining capacity hit a record high offline in August, primarily due to Ukrainian drone strikes and scheduled maintenance, according to Reuters calculations. Strikes on refineries in key regions and export infrastructure have significantly reduced Russia's operational refining capacity.

Drone attacks have disabled 17% of Russia's refining capability, translating to 1.2 million barrels per day, surpassing previous peaks in 2020 and 2022. Major targeted locations include refineries in Samara, Syzran, and Volgograd, alongside the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga and sites in southern Russia.

The attacks are pushing Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, to increase crude exports despite US efforts to lessen Russian oil purchases by China and India. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline supply has been stressed by these events, with shortages observed in some regions.

