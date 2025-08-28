Drone Strikes and Maintenance Strain Russian Oil Refining Capacity

Russian oil refining capacity hit a record high offline in August, primarily due to Ukrainian drone strikes and scheduled maintenance, according to Reuters calculations. Strikes on refineries in key regions and export infrastructure have significantly reduced Russia's operational refining capacity.

Drone attacks have disabled 17% of Russia's refining capability, translating to 1.2 million barrels per day, surpassing previous peaks in 2020 and 2022. Major targeted locations include refineries in Samara, Syzran, and Volgograd, alongside the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga and sites in southern Russia.

The attacks are pushing Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, to increase crude exports despite US efforts to lessen Russian oil purchases by China and India. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline supply has been stressed by these events, with shortages observed in some regions.