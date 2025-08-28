Diplomatic Endeavors in the Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and EU Commission President von der Leyen engaged in talks about diplomatic initiatives to halt the conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy emphasized the need to maintain pressure on Russia until it takes meaningful steps towards peace.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict took center stage as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine engaged in talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The discussions, as disclosed by Zelenskiy on Thursday, focused on initiatives to end the ongoing war with Russia.
Emphasizing the significance of intensified pressure, Zelenskiy stated that until Russia takes concrete measures towards achieving peace, the international community must continue applying pressure. This information was shared by Zelenskiy through the Telegram messaging app.
The high-level discussion underscores the continued efforts by Ukraine and its allies to seek a peaceful resolution while highlighting the ongoing diplomatic challenges posed by the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted
US Democrats Criticize Trump's Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil
U.S. Envoy Condemns Russian Attack Amid Peace Efforts
Italian PM Condemns Russia's Relentless Assaults
Wardwizard's Joy E-Bikes Revolutionize EV Market with Battery Swap Model