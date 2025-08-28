Reimposition of U.N. Sanctions on Iran: A New Diplomatic Phase?

In a strategic move, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addressed the potential diplomatic shift resulting from the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. Announced Thursday, this action could open new avenues for negotiation.

Britain, France, and Germany have launched a 30-day process aimed at reinstating these sanctions, sparked by concerns over Iran's nuclear activities. Wadephul asserted that this decisive step underscores the need for Iran to engage fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of Iran committing to direct negotiations with the United States, calling for transparency and cooperation to resolve long-standing issues.

