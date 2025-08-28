Brazil's Crackdown on Fuel Sector Frauds: Operation Hidden Carbon Unveiled

Brazilian authorities have initiated a comprehensive crackdown on organized crime within the fuel sector, unveiling Operation Hidden Carbon. This operation, which includes 350 search warrants and blocks over 1 billion reais in assets, is aimed at dismantling schemes that involve substantial money laundering and fraud activities linked to organized crime.

According to Brazilian officials, the operation targets illicit financial activities amounting to over 10 billion reais in fuel imports and 52 billion reais in domestic sales. From 2020 to 2024, these schemes reportedly moved 46 billion reais through fintech companies. Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski highlighted the significance of this initiative, marking it as one of the largest operations against organized crime in Brazilian history.

The crackdown's implications reach various industry players, including asset manager REAG Investimentos and chemical firm GPC Quimica. Instituto Combustivel Legal (ICL) anticipates that major distributors will gain market share due to these operations, underscoring the broad impact on the Brazilian fuel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)