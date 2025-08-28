Jharkhand Assembly Backs Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren
The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution calling for Bharat Ratna to honor former Chief Minister Shibu Soren for his significant contributions to the state and its people. The proposal, led by Minister Deepak Birua, has sparked a wave of sentiment across the region.
The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has formally backed a resolution seeking the Bharat Ratna for late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, a stalwart of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The resolution, spearheaded by Minister Deepak Birua, comes amid widespread sentiment following Soren's recent passing.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren remarked on the emotional conclusion to the Monsoon Session, highlighting the gratitude expressed by various leaders, including Telangana's CM, over Soren's pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand and the guidance provided for Telangana's statehood.
In the days leading up to the Assembly's decision, CM Hemant Soren and JMM MP Mahua Maji publicly advocated for the Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, revered as an unparalleled tribal leader. His political legacy, spanning four decades, saw him serve thrice as Jharkhand's CM and as Union Coal Minister.
