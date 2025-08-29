Left Menu

U.S. Ends Tariff Exemptions on Package Shipments

The U.S. is ending tariff exemptions for package shipments valued under $800. A six-month transition allows postal shippers to opt for flat duties, depending on the origin. This move, broadening the earlier exemption cancellation for China and Hong Kong, aims to curb narcotics and increase tariff revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 02:34 IST
U.S. Ends Tariff Exemptions on Package Shipments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will permanently end tariff exemptions for package shipments valued under $800 starting Friday. A six-month transition period has been announced, allowing postal service shippers the option to pay a flat duty ranging from $80 to $200 per package, dependent on the country of origin, as confirmed by Trump administration officials on Thursday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency will enforce normal duty rates on all global parcel imports, regardless of their value, beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday. This development expands on the previous cancellation of the de minimis exemption, which applied to shipments from China and Hong Kong earlier this year.

White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, remarked that President Trump's decision to close what he referred to as the 'deadly de minimis loophole' is expected to save American lives by restricting harmful imports such as narcotics. Additionally, it may yield up to $10 billion annually in tariff revenues for the U.S. Treasury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebastian Coe Confident in Gene Testing at Tokyo World Championships

Sebastian Coe Confident in Gene Testing at Tokyo World Championships

 Global
2
Iran Offers to Revive Fair Nuclear Talks Amidst Sanction Tensions

Iran Offers to Revive Fair Nuclear Talks Amidst Sanction Tensions

 Global
3
FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

 Global
4
A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025