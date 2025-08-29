Left Menu

Dollar's Wobble: Influence Battles and Interest Rate Speculations

The dollar is set for a 2% decline in August amid speculation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. President Trump's pressures on the Fed, including attempts to fire a governor, weigh on the currency. A legal battle from Fed Governor Lisa Cook claims Trump cannot remove her from office.

29-08-2025
The dollar wavered on Friday, facing a potential 2% drop in August, as speculation grows regarding the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. Simultaneously, apprehensions linger over the U.S. central bank's autonomy due to President Donald Trump's political maneuvers, including his efforts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Lisa Cook retaliated with a lawsuit, asserting that Trump lacks the authority to discharge her. This legal confrontation marks another chapter in Trump's quest to reshape the central bank, having repeatedly criticized its decisions on interest rates and its Chair, Jerome Powell.

The modest market response, with minor dollar dips and yield curve steepening, suggests investors are navigating through the political noise pragmatically. The anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut discussions, fueled by various economic indicators and market reactions, continue to attract close scrutiny.

