Urjit Patel: New IMF Executive Director Amidst Global Economic Challenges
Urjit Patel, former RBI Governor, has been appointed as the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund for three years. Taking over after Krishnamurthy Subramanian's term ended unexpectedly, Patel is expected to contribute his extensive expertise to global financial governance during uncertain times.
- Country:
- India
Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Urjit Patel, has been appointed as the Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The announcement came from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the beginning of Patel's three-year term at the international body.
Patel's selection follows the abrupt end of Krishnamurthy Subramanian's term as IMF Executive Director. Known for steering major reforms during his tenure at RBI from 2016 to 2018, Patel's brief stint was marked by crucial economic changes such as demonetisation and the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Born in Kenya, Patel has occupied influential roles across the national and international financial landscape. With this new appointment at a time of global economic uncertainty, his input is highly anticipated in navigating financial governance and policy at the IMF.
ALSO READ
RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India and Japan will together shape Asian Century for stability, growth and prosperity: PM Modi in Tokyo.