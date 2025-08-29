Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Diversity: Bharat as Akhand

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized Bharat's unity through shared ancestry, culture, and motherland, dismissing political division. Speaking at a Delhi event marking RSS's centenary, he urged trust among religions and highlighted socio-economic issues, stressing on jobs, demographic balance, and communal harmony without fear or coercion.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the nation, emphasizing the idea of Bharat as an 'Akhand' (undivided) entity, united by shared ancestry, culture, and motherland. He highlighted the importance of communal harmony, stating that mutual trust among religions is crucial for peace and prosperity.

During the final day of a three-day lecture series in Delhi celebrating 100 years of RSS, Bhagwat clarified the organization's stance on various issues, including the misconception that the Sangh opposes any group. He underscored that the RSS supports constitutionally valid reservations and denounces caste-based discrimination, aligning with religious leaders who reject untouchability.

Bhagwat also touched upon socio-economic concerns, urging job creation over seeking employment, and stressed the need for demographic balance with controlled birth rates. He warned against coercive conversions and infiltration, pointing to their potential to cause national division. His call was for a shared national identity, transcending individual religious practices.

