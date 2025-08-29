Left Menu

Anlon Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with Massive Oversubscription

Anlon Healthcare Ltd's IPO was subscribed 7.12 times by the close of the offer. The Rs 121-crore public issue attracted bids for over 94.7 million shares. Retail investors led the way with a 47.29 times subscription, while non-institutional and institutional investors also showed significant interest.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) received overwhelming interest, closing at 7.12 times its subscription target on Friday.

The Rs 121-crore IPO garnered bids equating to 94,739,520 shares against the available 13.3 million, as per figures from the NSE.

The public offer featured robust participation from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), recording a 47.29 times subscription rate. Non-institutional investors subscribed 10.61 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed moderate enthusiasm with a 1.07 times subscription.

