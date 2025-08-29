Anlon Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with Massive Oversubscription
Anlon Healthcare Ltd's IPO was subscribed 7.12 times by the close of the offer. The Rs 121-crore public issue attracted bids for over 94.7 million shares. Retail investors led the way with a 47.29 times subscription, while non-institutional and institutional investors also showed significant interest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Anlon Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) received overwhelming interest, closing at 7.12 times its subscription target on Friday.
The Rs 121-crore IPO garnered bids equating to 94,739,520 shares against the available 13.3 million, as per figures from the NSE.
The public offer featured robust participation from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), recording a 47.29 times subscription rate. Non-institutional investors subscribed 10.61 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed moderate enthusiasm with a 1.07 times subscription.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nvidia's China Exclusion Divides Investors Amid AI Boom Concerns
Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Pitch: CM Sai Invites South Korean Investors
Foreign Investors Exit Japanese Market Amid Tech Stock Decline
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors
Bihar govt to provide free land, interest subvention of up to Rs 40 crore to investors under new industrial promotion policy: CM.