Anlon Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with Massive Oversubscription

Anlon Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) received overwhelming interest, closing at 7.12 times its subscription target on Friday.

The Rs 121-crore IPO garnered bids equating to 94,739,520 shares against the available 13.3 million, as per figures from the NSE.

The public offer featured robust participation from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), recording a 47.29 times subscription rate. Non-institutional investors subscribed 10.61 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed moderate enthusiasm with a 1.07 times subscription.

