THDC India's Khurja Power Project Achieves Synchronization Milestone

On Friday, THDC India Ltd announced a significant milestone at the Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, as its second unit, with a capacity of 660 MW, was synchronized with the national grid.

This synchronization aligns the frequency and voltage, ensuring a seamless electricity transmission process. The Khurja project, located in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, represents a major 1,320 MW power initiative with an investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The completion of Unit 2 follows the commercial operation start of Unit 1 earlier in January. R K Vishnoi, CMD of THDCIL, described the synchronization as a crucial step towards full commissioning. The plant uses modern technologies like Flue Gas De-sulphurization to reduce fossil fuel emissions, furthering environmental goals.

