THDC India's Khurja Power Project Achieves Synchronization Milestone

THDC India announced the successful synchronization of the second unit of its Khurja Super Thermal Power Project with the national grid. This achievement marks significant progress towards fully commissioning the 1,320 MW project, bolstering India's power capacity and showcasing advanced clean technology integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, THDC India Ltd announced a significant milestone at the Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, as its second unit, with a capacity of 660 MW, was synchronized with the national grid.

This synchronization aligns the frequency and voltage, ensuring a seamless electricity transmission process. The Khurja project, located in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, represents a major 1,320 MW power initiative with an investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The completion of Unit 2 follows the commercial operation start of Unit 1 earlier in January. R K Vishnoi, CMD of THDCIL, described the synchronization as a crucial step towards full commissioning. The plant uses modern technologies like Flue Gas De-sulphurization to reduce fossil fuel emissions, furthering environmental goals.

