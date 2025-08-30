India Stands Tall, Embracing Agricultural Independence
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted India's resilience against external pressures to open its agricultural markets, emphasizing substantial growth and self-sufficiency. He outlined strategies ensuring farmers' benefits, with record GDP growth, improved techniques, and a pivot to domestic practices signal India's unwavering commitment to its agricultural sector.
30-08-2025
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized India's strength in agriculture at a symposium in Vidisha, resisting pressures from countries to open markets.
Prime Minister Modi prioritizes national interests and farmer welfare, leading India to record agricultural growth and self-sufficiency in food reserves.
Chouhan advocates traditional practices and homegrown products, outlining policies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and ensure quality agricultural inputs.
