Left Menu

India Stands Tall, Embracing Agricultural Independence

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted India's resilience against external pressures to open its agricultural markets, emphasizing substantial growth and self-sufficiency. He outlined strategies ensuring farmers' benefits, with record GDP growth, improved techniques, and a pivot to domestic practices signal India's unwavering commitment to its agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:51 IST
India Stands Tall, Embracing Agricultural Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized India's strength in agriculture at a symposium in Vidisha, resisting pressures from countries to open markets.

Prime Minister Modi prioritizes national interests and farmer welfare, leading India to record agricultural growth and self-sufficiency in food reserves.

Chouhan advocates traditional practices and homegrown products, outlining policies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and ensure quality agricultural inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025