India's Indigenous Fertiliser Innovation: A Breakthrough in Self-Reliance

India has achieved a significant milestone by developing its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology after seven years of intensive research. This breakthrough promises to shift the nation from being import-reliant to a formidable export player in the specialty fertiliser domain.

The technology, championed by the Ministry of Mines and using native resources, embodies the 'Make in India' initiative. Rajiv Chakraborty, leading the research team, envisions the country as a dominant exporter in the sector. The move targets India's dependence on Chinese imports, which currently constitute 80% of its specialty fertiliser needs.

The innovative process stands out for its environmental credentials, operating as a zero-effluent system with no emissions. Supported by the Ministry of Mines, this development paves the way for self-sufficiency, cutting long-term foreign technology dependencies and associated costs.