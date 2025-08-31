Left Menu

India's Indigenous Fertiliser Innovation: A Breakthrough in Self-Reliance

India has developed its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology, potentially transforming its status from import-dependent to an export leader in specialty fertilisers. Spearheaded by Rajiv Chakraborty, this innovation reduces reliance on Chinese imports and offers environmental benefits with a zero-effluent approach. It promises self-reliance and strategic benefits for India's fertiliser sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:38 IST
India's Indigenous Fertiliser Innovation: A Breakthrough in Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved a significant milestone by developing its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology after seven years of intensive research. This breakthrough promises to shift the nation from being import-reliant to a formidable export player in the specialty fertiliser domain.

The technology, championed by the Ministry of Mines and using native resources, embodies the 'Make in India' initiative. Rajiv Chakraborty, leading the research team, envisions the country as a dominant exporter in the sector. The move targets India's dependence on Chinese imports, which currently constitute 80% of its specialty fertiliser needs.

The innovative process stands out for its environmental credentials, operating as a zero-effluent system with no emissions. Supported by the Ministry of Mines, this development paves the way for self-sufficiency, cutting long-term foreign technology dependencies and associated costs.

TRENDING

1
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.

In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

 Global
2
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
3
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
4
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025