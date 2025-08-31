Workers Trapped in Power House Amid Uttarakhand Landslide
Nineteen NHPC workers were trapped inside a power house after a landslide blocked tunnels at the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and ensure their safety. Meanwhile, power generation remains unaffected despite ongoing challenges from continuous rain-induced landslides.
Nineteen workers from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited found themselves trapped within a power house on Sunday after a landslide obstructed both the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, according to official reports.
Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma explained that heavy rains triggered the landslide, blocking access in the Ealagarh area near Dharchula. Machines have been deployed to remove debris, and officials expect to clear the passage by evening, allowing the workers to safely exit.
Amid concerns, Verma assured that all workers are safe and highlighted that power generation continues as usual, despite the ongoing debris removal operation led by the Border Roads Organisation's JCB machines.
