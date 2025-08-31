Left Menu

Workers Trapped in Power House Amid Uttarakhand Landslide

Nineteen NHPC workers were trapped inside a power house after a landslide blocked tunnels at the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and ensure their safety. Meanwhile, power generation remains unaffected despite ongoing challenges from continuous rain-induced landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:22 IST
Workers Trapped in Power House Amid Uttarakhand Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen workers from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited found themselves trapped within a power house on Sunday after a landslide obstructed both the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, according to official reports.

Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma explained that heavy rains triggered the landslide, blocking access in the Ealagarh area near Dharchula. Machines have been deployed to remove debris, and officials expect to clear the passage by evening, allowing the workers to safely exit.

Amid concerns, Verma assured that all workers are safe and highlighted that power generation continues as usual, despite the ongoing debris removal operation led by the Border Roads Organisation's JCB machines.

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025