Drone assaults on Ukrainian power sites overnight have plunged 60,000 people into darkness. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promises retributive strikes deep into Russian territory.

As the conflict reaches three and a half years, airstrikes from both sides have heightened, targeting crucial infrastructure. International voices call for peace amidst the chaos.

In the wake of these attacks, the Pope has appealed for a ceasefire and dialogue, urging global leaders to support negotiation over continued violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)