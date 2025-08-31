Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Ukraine's Vengeance and Global Peace Calls

Drone attacks on Ukraine's power facilities have left 60,000 without electricity, prompting President Zelenskiy to vow retaliatory strikes in Russia. Intensified airstrikes continue from both parties as global powers push for peace. Meanwhile, the Pope calls for a ceasefire, stating that dialogue should prevail over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drone assaults on Ukrainian power sites overnight have plunged 60,000 people into darkness. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promises retributive strikes deep into Russian territory.

As the conflict reaches three and a half years, airstrikes from both sides have heightened, targeting crucial infrastructure. International voices call for peace amidst the chaos.

In the wake of these attacks, the Pope has appealed for a ceasefire and dialogue, urging global leaders to support negotiation over continued violence.

