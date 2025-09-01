Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a state-of-the-art missile production line, as reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

Kim's visit came just before a scheduled trip to Beijing, where he will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military parade. North Korea remains under severe international sanctions due to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which are in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Nevertheless, experts indicate that the sanctions' effectiveness has diminished due to growing support from Russia and China. Kim stated that the upgraded production process will enhance the combat readiness of key missile units. Additionally, North Korea has provided military support to Russia, including soldiers and missiles, in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.