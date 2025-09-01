Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a new missile production line ahead of a Beijing military parade with Chinese and Russian leaders, despite international sanctions. The automation aims to bolster combat readiness, with North Korea supporting Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 03:11 IST
Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a state-of-the-art missile production line, as reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

Kim's visit came just before a scheduled trip to Beijing, where he will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military parade. North Korea remains under severe international sanctions due to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which are in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Nevertheless, experts indicate that the sanctions' effectiveness has diminished due to growing support from Russia and China. Kim stated that the upgraded production process will enhance the combat readiness of key missile units. Additionally, North Korea has provided military support to Russia, including soldiers and missiles, in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

 United States
2
Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

 Global
3
Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

 Global
4
Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025