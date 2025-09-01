Left Menu

Monsoon Fury Claims More Lives in Shimla Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains in Shimla have led to three fatalities and substantial damage, with landslides disrupting essential services. The monsoon season has resulted in 320 deaths across Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread havoc and significant economic losses, prompting authorities to urge vigilance among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:30 IST
Monsoon Fury Claims More Lives in Shimla Amid Heavy Rains
Heavy rains lash Shimla (Representational Image) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla district, relentless heavy rains over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives and caused extensive property damage, officials announced on Monday. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) identified Junga tehsil and Kotkhai subdivision as the locations of the fatalities, underscoring the ongoing peril faced by residents.

Junga witnessed a tragic incident as a massive landslide obliterated a house, resulting in the deaths of Virender Kumar and his 10-year-old daughter, while his wife survived. In Kotkhai's Chol village, an elderly woman named Kalavati perished when a landslide collapsed her home. Locals attempted a rescue, but she succumbed to her injuries amid the devastation.

Heavy rainfall in Rohru subdivision triggered risks for three homes in Dayar Moli village, prompting the evacuation of families. With two cowsheds buried, livestock was also affected. Rising water levels in the Shikdi rivulet continue to elevate fears, as authorities call for caution amidst persistent weather warnings.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

 India
2
OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

 Global
3
Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

 Global
4
Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025