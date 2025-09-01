Monsoon Fury Claims More Lives in Shimla Amid Heavy Rains

In Shimla district, relentless heavy rains over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives and caused extensive property damage, officials announced on Monday. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) identified Junga tehsil and Kotkhai subdivision as the locations of the fatalities, underscoring the ongoing peril faced by residents.

Junga witnessed a tragic incident as a massive landslide obliterated a house, resulting in the deaths of Virender Kumar and his 10-year-old daughter, while his wife survived. In Kotkhai's Chol village, an elderly woman named Kalavati perished when a landslide collapsed her home. Locals attempted a rescue, but she succumbed to her injuries amid the devastation.

Heavy rainfall in Rohru subdivision triggered risks for three homes in Dayar Moli village, prompting the evacuation of families. With two cowsheds buried, livestock was also affected. Rising water levels in the Shikdi rivulet continue to elevate fears, as authorities call for caution amidst persistent weather warnings.