GH2 Solar Ventures into Electrolyser Manufacturing with Rs 400-Crore Investment

GH2 Solar has taken a significant step into electrolyser manufacturing, allocating Rs 400 crore for the venture. This includes investments from various backers, crucial for advancing the production of green hydrogen by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

According to CEO Anurag Jain, the company will set up a new manufacturing facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in partnership with South Korean firm AHES Ltd. The initiative is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, enhancing India's capacity in green hydrogen technology.

The facility, initially set at 105 MW capacity under SECI's SIGHT program, is backed by a Rs 157.5 crore PLI subsidy. Future expansion plans aim to increase this capacity to 500 MW by 2030, requiring an additional investment of Rs 600-800 crore.