Serbia Balances Between EU Aspirations and Russian Allegiances

Serbia aims to improve ties with Russia and rejects joining Western sanctions against Moscow, announced President Aleksandar Vucic. Both the Serbian and Russian leaders participated in a regional security summit in Beijing, which China hopes will counteract Western influence in global affairs.

During a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vucic highlighted the critical nature of cooperation, particularly regarding energy and Russian gas imports. Despite aspirations to join the EU, Russia remains Serbia's primary energy supplier, and pro-Russian sentiments are prevalent in the Balkan state.

Despite condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia maintains neutrality, refusing to impose sanctions. Recent tensions emerged after Russia accused Serbia of indirectly supplying arms to Ukraine, though Moscow continues to back Vucic amid domestic protests.

