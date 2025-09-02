Serbia Balances Between EU Aspirations and Russian Allegiances
Serbia is striving to enhance its cooperation with Russia while remaining neutral in the face of Western sanctions. President Vucic emphasizes the importance of Russian energy supplies, despite EU aspirations. This balancing act is complicated by accusations and ongoing protests, challenging Serbia's diplomatic and domestic standing.
Serbia aims to improve ties with Russia and rejects joining Western sanctions against Moscow, announced President Aleksandar Vucic. Both the Serbian and Russian leaders participated in a regional security summit in Beijing, which China hopes will counteract Western influence in global affairs.
During a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vucic highlighted the critical nature of cooperation, particularly regarding energy and Russian gas imports. Despite aspirations to join the EU, Russia remains Serbia's primary energy supplier, and pro-Russian sentiments are prevalent in the Balkan state.
Despite condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia maintains neutrality, refusing to impose sanctions. Recent tensions emerged after Russia accused Serbia of indirectly supplying arms to Ukraine, though Moscow continues to back Vucic amid domestic protests.
